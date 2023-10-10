FHP: Ruskin man dies after crashing into trucks stopped for school bus

article

A 22-year-old Ruskin man died on Monday afternoon after crashing into pickup trucks that were stopped for a school bus, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Officials say that the 22-year-old was headed north on US-41 in his Chevrolet pickup truck, north of Ohio Street around 3:30 p.m.

A Ford pickup and two Chevrolet pickups were stopped for a school bus that was off-loading children when the Ruskin man failed to stop, according to authorities.

FHP says the 22-year-old hit the Ford truck and one of the Chevrolet trucks before flipping over. One of the pickups that was struck by the driver propelled forward and hit the fourth pickup involved in the crash, according to troopers.

The Ruskin man died at the scene of the crash. Two of the drivers were uninjured, but one suffered non-life threatening injuries and was taken to the hospital, according to FHP.