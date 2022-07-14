FHP: Semi-truck driver arrested in I-75 hit-and-run crash that killed 6-month-old girl

article

A Tampa man is facing charges after colliding with a vehicle filled with passengers from Bradenton, killing an infant inside, and leaving the scene, troopers said.

The crash occurred before 12:30 a.m. Thursday along the southbound lanes of Interstate 75, north of State Road 52 in Pasco County. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the sedan carrying three adults and three children, experience a low or flat tire.

The two adult passengers exited to flag traffic over and away as the vehicle continued traveling south at a low speed, troopers said.

Meanwhile, the driver of a tractor-trailer, identified as 31-year-old Aramis Peralta Ramirez, was heading south in the outside lane. Investigators said he overtook and collided with the sedan, didn't stop, and continued traveling south.

Troopers said the collision led to fatal injuries to a 6-month-old girl, and minor injuries to an 8-month-old boy and 3-year-old boy. The three adults – two men and a woman – were uninjured.

They said Ramirez exited the highway at SR-52, stopped along the exit ramp, and checked the damages to the vehicle. He headed westbound on SR-52, then south on Old Pasco Road, where the semi-truck became disabled.

That's where Pasco County deputies located the tractor-trailer. Ramirez was then arrested for leaving the scene of a traffic crash involving a death.