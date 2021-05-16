FHP: Spring Hill bicyclist killed riding across US-19

A 39-year-old man from Spring Hill was killed Sunday morning while trying to cross US-19 on a bicycle, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

It happened around 6:20 a.m. on US-19 near Fulton Avenue.

Troopers say the bicyclist was trying to travel westbound across the highway when he entered the path of a car driven by a 76-year-old man from Tarpon Springs and the pair collided.

The bicyclist died at the scene.

UPDATES: Get news alerts and updates in the free FOX 13 News app