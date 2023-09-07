FHP: St. Petersburg hit-and-run victim gifted a brand-new bike during recovery

article

While recovering from serious head and spinal injuries after being hit by a truck, a St. Petersburg man was given a brand-new bicycle.

On the morning of May 19, 2023, 40-year-old Kenny Gamble was seriously injured and lost his only form of transportation, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Authorities say Gamble was riding south across 54th Avenue North at 43rd Street North when a blue Dodge Ram 1500 pickup left a Texaco Gas Station. Officials say as the truck made a left turn onto 54th Avenue North, it hit Gamble and fled the scene around 10:30 a.m.

Gamble was unable to work or buy and new bike while he recovered at his St. Pete home, according to authorities. FHP Victim Advocate worked to help find a donor to replace his bicycle.

After learning what happened to Gamble, Eddie Mullally of Neptune Cyclery immediately offered to assist and provided a brand-new bicycle, according to officials.

The bicycle was delivered on Thursday by FHP Troopers. Troopers say Gamble was overwhelmed with thanks for the Tarpon Springs based bike shop’s support and assistance.

The hit-and-run was captured on security video along with a possible image of the driver, according to troopers. Anyone with information is asked to call *FHP (*347) or Crime Stoppers at **TIPS.