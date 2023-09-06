Victim of fatal Palmetto hit-and-run thrown off of motorcycle, hit by 2 more cars, police say

article

A truck fled the scene of a crash after hitting a motorcyclist at the intersection of 7th Street West and U.S. 41 North on Sunday night, according to Palmetto Police.

Around 10:15 p.m., police say a truck was traveling northbound on U.S. 41 and made a left turn to head west on 7th Street West. According to officials, the truck turned in front of a motorcyclist traveling southbound on U.S. 41.

Police say the motorcycle hit the passenger side of the truck. The motorcyclist was wearing a helmet, according to authorities.

Investigators say after the victim was thrown off of the motorcycle, they were struck by two other cars headed south. The driver of the truck did not stop to help and fled the scene, according to officials.

Authorities say the motorcyclist died at the scene of the crash. The two other drivers involved in the crash did stop and call for help.

Police say the truck involved in the hit-and-run was described as a dark-colored, late model Ford F150 crew cab, and most likely has damage to the passenger side.

Palmetto Police investigators say they are following up on several leads but, detectives are asking for the public’s assistance and would like to talk to anyone with any information about this vehicle or its driver.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Palmetto Police Department Detective Division at 941-723-4587. People may also contact Manatee County Crime Stoppers at 1-866-634-TIPS (8477) or manateecrimestoppers.com. Anyone providing information may remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward.