FHP: Suspected drunk driver caused five-vehicle crash that killed 1 in Pasco County

A 41-year-old woman was killed Saturday morning following a five-vehicle crash in Pasco County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said the crash happened at U.S. 19 and Beacon Woods Drive in Hudson around 1 a.m.

According to FHP, a suspected drunk driver traveling northbound on U.S. 19 collided with a vehicle that was stopped at a red light, which hit the vehicle stopped in front of them. The alleged drunk driver went airborne after the collision and landed on to of another car that was stopped at the traffic light, troopers said. Debris from the crashes hit a fifth vehicle that was turning left on Beacon Woods Drive.

Charges are pending the completion of the traffic homicide investigation.