FHP troopers, Tampa police disrupt planned street takeover

Multiple people were arrested after the Florida Highway Patrol, Tampa Police Department and Temple Terrace Police Department disrupted a planned street takeover late Friday night into early Saturday morning.

Officials say they received information on the street takeover in Tampa, responded to several locations and shut the event down.

The locations were:

Busch Blvd. and Florida Ave.

Temple Terrace Winn Dixie (U.S. Hwy 301)

Fletcher Ave. and Bruce B. Downs Blvd.

Authorities say each scene involved large groups of individuals and vehicles mingling.

At both the Temple Terrace Winn Dixie and the Busch and Florida Ave. locations, FHP says law enforcement stopped the event from starting before any street racing or dangerous driving behavior happened. However, at Fletcher Ave. and Bruce B. Downs, troopers were able to identify vehicles and people who were participating in street takeover activities and stunt driving, according to officials.

There were several short pursuits and troopers say four drivers were charged with felonies, six passengers were charged with street racing and takeover under Section 316.191, Florida Statutes, four vehicles were impounded with 30-day holds, and two firearms were recovered.

FHP asks anyone who encounters street racing, stunt driving or a roadway takeover while on the road to:

Remain calm

Do not engage

If possible, safely pull over to the side of the road

Report it by calling *FHP or 911, and you will be immediately routed to the nearest dispatch center.

If you have information regarding an upcoming street racing event or can identify participants, please email StopRacing@flhsmv.gov and send any corresponding screenshots or documentation.

