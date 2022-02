A 38-year-old woman walking along U.S. 301 in Pasco County was killed Friday night after being struck by an SUV, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers say an SUV driven by a 21-year-old man was traveling southbound on U.S. 301, north of S.R. 56 when the woman, who was walking northbound along the shoulder stepped in front of his vehicle and the two collided.

The woman died at the scene.