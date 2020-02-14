FHP: Toddler hit and killed by vehicle in Palmetto

article

Troopers are investigating after a child was hit an killed by a vehicle in Palmetto Friday morning.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the incident occurred on 5510 69th E. in Palmetto, which is just east of Interstate 75.

The victim appears to be about 2 or 3 years old.

No other information about the circumstances of the crash were immediately available.

This is a developing story. FOX 13's Kim Kuizon will have more this afternoon.