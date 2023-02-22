FHP: Northbound I-75 closed after semi hits overpass in Marion County

A semi hauling an apparent oversized load slammed into an overpass on northbound Interstate 75 Wednesday morning, damaging the bridge and forcing the extended closure of the highway.

Florida Highway Patrol said the semi with an "over dimensioned load" struck the SW 66 Street overpass, near mile marker 347 in Marion County. All northbound lanes are closed, as of 11:30 a.m, FHP said, and the SW 66th Street overpass is also closed, according to the Marion County Sheriff's Office.

FHP said northbound traffic was being diverted at Exit 347/CR 484, and that heavy backups were building on the northbound lanes, and on the southbound lanes due to onlookers.

Photos shared by FHP showed the semi stuck under the overpass with debris scattered across the roadway, and chunks of the overpass above the semi cracked or missing. It was not immediately clear what the semi was hauling.

So far, no injuries have been reported.