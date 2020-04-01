FHSAA gives glimmer of hope to Jesuit Baseball, other spring sports

article

Hope was something Tampa Jesuit baseball had an abundance of just a few weeks ago.

"We knew we had a really good team coming into it," Tigers head coach Miguel Menendez told Fox 13 Sports. "Guys were playing really well, and we kind of felt like that last game might have honestly been our best game we had played all year."

The Tigers were the top-ranked high school team in many national polls and carried a perfect 9-0 record.

Their vision of back-to-back state championships was going to plan until it wasn't.

"I remember we came here and sat them in the bleachers," Mendez said when recalling the day he informed his team that COVID-19 had put the season on hold. "We're not sure what's going to happen."

Then Tuesday, March 31, the FHSAA provided the Tigers, and all other spring sports with a glimmer of hope. If schools can resume activities by May 4, the FHSAA would consider allowing a season to be played through June 30.

Menendez and the Tigers will take it. "It may not be the normal season we expected, but to try to have a chance to finish out a season," Mendez said.

