FHSAA replaces use of word 'gender' with 'sex' under new bylaw changes

A new change in the Florida High School Athletic Association’s bylaws includes replacing mentions of the word ‘gender’ with the word ‘sex.’

The State Board of Education approved FHSAA changes on Wednesday to ensure that students compete based on their biological sex. The move challenges a Biden administration push to expand Title IX, barring discrimination based on sex in educational programs.

State Education Commissioner Manny Diaz has already directed all districts to hold off on any Title IX changes.

"The Biden administration is attempting to convince the country that biological sex no longer has any meaning," Diaz said. "In Florida, thanks to the leadership of Governor Ron DeSantis, we're fighting back, and no matter what the federal government says, we will continue to protect students' privacies in bathrooms and locker rooms, and we'll never allow boys to play girls sports."

During the education board meeting on Wednesday, one Miami-Dade teacher criticized the FHSAA bylaw changes.

"Do you think a child is living through the scrutiny to be their true authentic selves to win at sports? Do you think that's what's happening in these schools? This is just another way to push the culture wars," Crystal Etiene said.

Florida, Alabama, Georgia, and South Carolina filed a federal lawsuit last month, challenging the new Title IX rule.

They alleged, in part, that the Biden administration overstepped its legal authority in extending the regulations to apply to discrimination based on sexual orientation and gender identity.

Another change to the bylaws included allowing student-athletes to continue playing sports if they graduate early.