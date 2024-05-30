5 transported from Mulberry crash, marks 2nd crash on same road in as many days

<strong>Press play above to watch live aerials</strong>

Five people were transported from the scene of the second crash on a Mulberry road in as many days, according to authorities.

According to the Polk County Sheriff's Office, two SUVs collided on State Road 37 at County Road 630, about 10 miles south of Mulberry, a little before 6:30 a.m. on Thursday.

PCSO reported one of the SUVs overturned. Two helicopters were requested for two patients, and three other patients were transported from the scene by ground.

This marks the second crash on State Road 37 in as many days after two people died in a crash between a semi-truck and a box truck a few miles farther north on SR 37 early Wednesday morning.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.