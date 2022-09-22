Fiery tractor-trailer crash closes I-4 in Polk City

article

A traffic crash that led to a semi-truck catching fire is snarling the morning commute in Polk County.

All lanes of Interstate 4 remain closed in both directions. The crash occurred around 3:30 a.m. and cleanup efforts are still underway.

The view from Florida’s traffic cameras shows traffic is at a standstill. The collision involved a semi-truck, which caught fire.

Officials said it resulted in a diesel fuel spill.

There is no word yet on when lanes will reopen. The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

