Expand / Collapse search

Fiery tractor-trailer crash closes I-4 in Polk City

By FOX 13 news staff
Published 
Updated 6:36AM
Polk County
FOX 13 News
Photo: Smoke rises from tractor-trailer following crash on I-4 near Polk Parkway. article

Smoke rises from tractor-trailer following crash on I-4 near Polk Parkway.

POLK CITY, Fla. - A traffic crash that led to a semi-truck catching fire is snarling the morning commute in Polk County.

All lanes of Interstate 4 remain closed in both directions. The crash occurred around 3:30 a.m. and cleanup efforts are still underway.

The view from Florida’s traffic cameras shows traffic is at a standstill. The collision involved a semi-truck, which caught fire.

Officials said it resulted in a diesel fuel spill.

READ: Coors Light cans spill onto I-75 in Brooksville after crash involving 5 semis, 1 pickup truck

There is no word yet on when lanes will reopen. The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.
 