I-75 crash spills cases of Coors Light onto lanes after four semi-trucks crash in Brooksville

Four semi-trucks were involved in a crash in Hernando County, leading to cases and cans of Coors Lights scattering across lanes, bringing traffic to a halt during the morning rush hour.

One inside lane on Interstate 75 near State Road 50 has reopened. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, two tractor-trailers were heading south when one collided with the rear of another while changing lanes. Troopers said one semi ended up in the outside shoulder and the other came to a final rest in the outside lane.

Two other semi-trucks and a pickup truck stopped behind the collision. However, a fifth semi-truck, carrying Coors Light beer, didn't stop and collided with the pickup truck, propelling it to the outside shoulder where it collided with one of the semi-trucks involved in the first crash.

The tractor-trailer continued moving forward and collided with another semi-truck, which had initially stopped and was transporting concrete.

Aerial view of tractor-trailers involved in I-75 crash that led to beer cans and boxes spilled into roadway.

Both loads of the semi-trucks spilled onto the highway lanes, closing all three southbound lanes.

The view from SkyFOX showed workers sweeping the cans and liquid to the side of the roadway on Wednesday morning. Traffic was also backed up for miles.

Traffic following I-75 crash in Brooksville.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.