Fight over drugs in Bradenton ends in murder; suspect arrested

A Bradenton man is under arrest, charged with murder.

Manatee County detectives say Jeremy Marshall, 36, shot and killed a man Thursday afternoon at a home in the Mel Mar Village Mobile Home Park.

Witnesses told authorities that Marshall and the victim were arguing over drugs when Marshall shot the victim in the head.

Courtesy: Manatee County Sheriff's Office

Marshall took off from the scene but was taken into custody Friday afternoon.

The name of the victim has not been released.