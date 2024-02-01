Bradenton man shot in head dies; search underway for shooter

The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a homicide that happened on 14th Street West in Bradenton.

Around 8:30 a.m. on Thursday, detectives responded to the Mel Mar Village Mobile Home Park for reports of a man found inside a mobile home with a gunshot wound to his head.

Emergency crews responded to the scene and tried to save him, but he died at the scene.

A witness says the victim, a 23-year-old man, and another man were arguing before the shooting. The shooter took off before deputies arrived.

Detectives say they believe the two were arguing over drugs. The names of the victim and shooter have not been released.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call the Manatee County Sheriff's Office at (941) 747-3011.