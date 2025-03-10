Fight at Webster party leads to shooting that hospitalizes 1 person: HCSO

The Brief A fight at a Webster party led to a shooting that hospitalized one person early Sunday morning, according to the Hernando County Sheriff's Office. Deputies say that Daniel Moore was in a physical altercation with another man when Harley Wilkerson fired two shots into the ground to try and stop the fight. While leaving, Wilkerson allegedly fired multiple shots into a group of people standing outside, hitting the person that was fighting with Moore.



A fight at a party in Webster led to a shooting early Sunday morning that sent one person to the hospital, according to the Hernando County Sheriff's Office.

The backstory:

Deputies say that Daniel Moore was in a physical altercation with another man when Harley Wilkerson fired two shots into the ground to try and stop the fight.

That's when Wilkerson, Moore and another person hopped into a Ford F250 truck and drove off.

While leaving, Wilkerson allegedly fired multiple shots into a group of people standing outside, hitting the person that was fighting with Moore.

The victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to a nearby hospital.

A short time later, deputies located the suspect's truck and they arrested Brown and Wilkerson.

Deputies found a rifle and a handgun in the vehicle.

What they're saying:

Wilkerson told law enforcement that he fired the shot into the crown.

Wilkerson has been charged with attempted murder in the second degree with a firearm, aggravated battery and shooting within an occupied vehicle with a deadly weapon.

Moore is charged with accessory after the fact for attempted murder in the second degree with a firearm.

Both men are being held at the Hernando County Detention Center.

