Fight at Webster party leads to shooting that hospitalizes 1 person: HCSO
WEBSTER, Fla. - A fight at a party in Webster led to a shooting early Sunday morning that sent one person to the hospital, according to the Hernando County Sheriff's Office.
The backstory:
Deputies say that Daniel Moore was in a physical altercation with another man when Harley Wilkerson fired two shots into the ground to try and stop the fight.
That's when Wilkerson, Moore and another person hopped into a Ford F250 truck and drove off.
While leaving, Wilkerson allegedly fired multiple shots into a group of people standing outside, hitting the person that was fighting with Moore.
The victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to a nearby hospital.
A short time later, deputies located the suspect's truck and they arrested Brown and Wilkerson.
Courtesy: Hernando County Sheriff's Office.
Deputies found a rifle and a handgun in the vehicle.
What they're saying:
Wilkerson told law enforcement that he fired the shot into the crown.
Wilkerson has been charged with attempted murder in the second degree with a firearm, aggravated battery and shooting within an occupied vehicle with a deadly weapon.
Moore is charged with accessory after the fact for attempted murder in the second degree with a firearm.
Both men are being held at the Hernando County Detention Center.
The Source: Information for this story was provided by the Hernando County Sheriff's Office.
