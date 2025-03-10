In-home caretaker accused of stealing over $7,000 from hospice patient

The Brief An in-home caretaker accused of stealing over $7,000 from a hospice patient has been arrested. Investigators say Shawn Livingston, 57, convinced the victim to make service payments using Zelle. An investigation showed that Livingston moved money into her accounts, paid her creditors and made payments to Carnival Cruises.



A woman in charge of caring for a hospice patient has been arrested after the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office says she stole over $7,000 from the patient since Jan. 28.

Investigators say Shawn Livingston, 57, was working as a home health assistant to help the victim with daily needs when deputies began looking into a fraud report filed by the victim.

An investigation showed that Livingston convinced the victim to make service payments using Zelle.

She then allegedly moved money into her accounts, paid her creditors and made payments to Carnival Cruises.

What they're saying:

Sheriff Chad Chronister says there is no place in our community for those who prey on those who rely on others for care.

"The actions of this individual are unacceptable and despicable. Preying on a hospice patient, someone who relies on others for care and support, is a heartless and disgraceful betrayal," said Chronister. "We are committed to protecting our most vulnerable residents. Let this serve as a clear message: this kind of abuse has no place in our community, and we will do everything possible to bring those responsible to justice."

Livingston is now facing the following charges:

Charges

Exploitation of an elderly person

Fraudulent use of personal information over $5,000

Third degree grand theft ($5,000 - $10,000)

Fraudulent use of a credit card over $100

Two counts of uttering a forged instrument

An investigation is ongoing.

CLICK HERE:>>> Follow FOX 13 on YouTube

The Source: Information for this story was provided by the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 13 TAMPA: