Final summer reading list: Make time for these must-reads

Summer is almost over and school less than a month away. It’s time to fit in that last beach trip and dive into a summer read.

If you only have time for one more – what are the titles you can’t miss out on? Joining me now to talk about the hottest summer reads is Elizabeth Cayouette of Bettysbooklist on Intstagram and TikTok.

Your first can't miss pick is called "Tomorrow and Tomorrow and Tomorrow" By Gabrielle Zevin. It’s a story of the ups and downs to love and friendship, creativity and fame – all set in the world of video game design.

Book covers for final list of summer reads

The next is "The Retreat" by Sarah Pearse. It’s a serial killer thriller set on an island called Reaper's Rock. That should be a giveaway something sinister is going to happen.

Betty’s last choice for need-to-reads this summer is "People We Meet on Vacation" by Emily Henry. Two best friends take 10 summer trips in hopes for one last chance to fall in love.

Betty is given books by publishers in exchange only for honest reviews.