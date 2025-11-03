'Find it in Florida' campaign encourages shoppers to support local businesses this holiday season

The Brief The Florida Retail Federation is launching a "Find It in Florida" campaign to boost local holiday spending. Florida’s small businesses provide one in five jobs and pay more than $69 billion in wages each year. Despite economic uncertainty, the National Retail Federation projects strong holiday spending — averaging nearly $900 per shopper.



As holiday shoppers make their lists and check them twice, the Florida Retail Federation (FRF) is urging Floridians to keep their money close to home.

‘Find it in Florida’

The backstory:

The organization’s latest initiative, "Find It in Florida," is designed to highlight the impact of shopping local — from strengthening communities to supporting small business owners across the state.

According to FRF, Florida businesses provide one out of every five jobs statewide and pay more than $69 billion in wages annually. Those wages, in turn, help Florida families buy holiday gifts, pay bills, and put food on the table.

READ: Foster care advocates looking for support, new foster families this holiday season

The FRF hopes the "Find it in Florida" campaign will remind shoppers that every purchase made in-state helps fuel Florida’s economy and support local workers during one of the busiest shopping seasons of the year.

Holiday shopping projections

By the numbers:

Nationwide, shoppers appear ready to open their wallets again this season. A survey by the National Retail Federation (NRF) found that consumers plan to spend an average of $890 per person on gifts, décor, and other holiday items.

READ: Polk County Toys for Tots ramps up efforts to bring holiday joy to thousands of children

If the projections hold, this year would mark the second-highest holiday spending level recorded by the NRF in more than two decades.

Despite the optimistic spending forecast, economists note that federal uncertainty and the ongoing government shutdown could affect consumer confidence. The NRF survey was conducted in early October — before the prolonged shutdown — meaning shoppers’ actual spending habits could still shift.

What they're saying:

Still, the message from Florida retailers remains simple: when you shop local, you strengthen the Sunshine State’s economy.