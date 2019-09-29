Fire at Lakeland business under investigation

article

Firefighters in Lakeland battled a blaze at a pawn shop Saturday night.

The fire was reported around 10:30 p.n. at the Cash America Pawn shop on Highway 98 North.

When crews arrived at the scene, smoke could be seen billowing from a roll-up door at the back of the store. Inside, firefighters worked to extinguish flames and heavy smoke.

Officials said some smoke poured into the neighboring business, Buddy’s Home Furnishings.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. There were no injuries.