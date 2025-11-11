Expand / Collapse search
Fire breaks out at Spring Hill home, PCFR warns people of home-heating safety

Published  November 11, 2025 1:44pm EST
Pasco County
The Brief

    • A fire broke out at a Spring Hill home on Tuesday morning, according to Pasco County Fire Rescue.
    • The homeowner told investigators that he was tending to a fire in his wood-burning fireplace on Monday night and made sure it was out before bed.
    • Around 2 a.m. he woke up and saw a glow coming from the ceiling near the fireplace chimney's entrance to the roof.

SPRING HILL, Fla. - As cold temperatures continue across Florida, Pasco County Fire Rescue is reminding people to heat their homes safely after a fire broke out at a Spring Hill home on Tuesday morning.

The homeowner told investigators that he was tending to a fire in his wood-burning fireplace on Monday night and made sure it was out before bed.

Around 2 a.m. he woke up and saw a glow coming from the ceiling near the fireplace chimney's entrance to the roof. That's when he went outside and saw flames.

Crews arrived at 18332 Normandeau Street around 2:20 a.m. and they said heavy smoke was coming out of the residence.

What they're saying:

PCFR says that people should get their fireplace and chimney professionally inspected and cleaned to avoid fires and carbon monoxide poisoning.

Advice for space heaters 

  • Keep the heater at least three feet away from anything that can burn, including people.
  • Plug the heater directly into the wall outlet. Never use an extension cord.
  • Space heaters should be turned off and unplugged when you leave the room or go to bed.

The Source: Information for this story was provided by Pasco County Fire Rescue.

