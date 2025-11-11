Fire breaks out at Spring Hill home, PCFR warns people of home-heating safety

The Brief A fire broke out at a Spring Hill home on Tuesday morning, according to Pasco County Fire Rescue. The homeowner told investigators that he was tending to a fire in his wood-burning fireplace on Monday night and made sure it was out before bed. Around 2 a.m. he woke up and saw a glow coming from the ceiling near the fireplace chimney's entrance to the roof.



As cold temperatures continue across Florida, Pasco County Fire Rescue is reminding people to heat their homes safely after a fire broke out at a Spring Hill home on Tuesday morning.

The homeowner told investigators that he was tending to a fire in his wood-burning fireplace on Monday night and made sure it was out before bed.

Around 2 a.m. he woke up and saw a glow coming from the ceiling near the fireplace chimney's entrance to the roof. That's when he went outside and saw flames.

Crews arrived at 18332 Normandeau Street around 2:20 a.m. and they said heavy smoke was coming out of the residence.

PCFR says that people should get their fireplace and chimney professionally inspected and cleaned to avoid fires and carbon monoxide poisoning.

Advice for space heaters

Keep the heater at least three feet away from anything that can burn, including people.

Plug the heater directly into the wall outlet. Never use an extension cord.

Space heaters should be turned off and unplugged when you leave the room or go to bed.

