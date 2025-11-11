Tampa Bay breaks 133-year-old record low temperature Tuesday morning

The Brief Tampa Bay broke a 133-year-old record low temperature on Tuesday morning, clocking in at 39 degrees. The National Weather Service has issued a freeze warning for northern counties, urging residents to take precautions as the first major cold snap of the season moves in. Warming shelters opened across the Bay Area to keep hundreds safe as overnight lows dipped below 40.



Tampa Bay broke a 133-year-old record low temperature on Tuesday morning.

Back in 1892, 40 degrees registered as the lowest temperature on record.

On Tuesday morning, we broke that record, clocking in at 39 degrees.

Freeze Warning Issued

The National Weather Service has issued a freeze warning for northern counties, urging residents to take precautions as the first major cold snap of the season moves in.

Local veterinarians are reminding residents that if you’re cold, your pets are cold too.

Indoor and outdoor pets should be brought inside, and pet owners are encouraged to shorten walks and monitor outdoor time closely.

Marketing and Public Relations Manager Regan Blessinger with the Humane Society recommends providing a sheltered space for outdoor or feral cats, such as a garage or box that blocks the wind. She says blankets can trap moisture, so a dry, enclosed spot is best.

What they're saying:

"The cold weather affects them just as it would affect us — and sometimes even more. Pets can lose body heat quickly, so it’s important to be considerate of the time they spend outside," said Dr. Jenese Williams with Kingdom Pet Hospital.

Experts warn that hypothermia can become a real concern for animals exposed to low temperatures for too long.

Many plants that thrive in Central Florida — including peppers, tomatoes, squash, beans, cucumbers, and watermelon — aren’t built to handle frost or freezing conditions. Gardening experts recommend covering sensitive plants with a light sheet or tarp to trap heat rising from the ground.

Good Day Garden’s David Whitwam, with Whitwam Organics, explains,

"These are all plants that cannot take a frost or a freeze. A simple cloth covering can make a big difference overnight."

The chill was a surprise to many visitors spending their fall vacations in Florida. November is typically a popular time for northern families to visit for mild, dry weather and long park days in Orlando. But Monday’s cool and windy conditions changed those plans for some.

Tourist Sarah Lempke said the weather came as a shock.

"Two days ago? Beautiful. Yesterday? Rainy. Today? Grab me a parka." But, Lempke added, she's glad to have escaped Chicago. "I’m thankful that I’m not wearing snow boots, and I’m still wearing flats. I’m not looking forward to going home there," she said.

Robert Merrill, who's visiting Orlando from New Hampshire, said the cold weather prompted a last-minute detour to buy warmer clothes.

"We were in shorts and tank tops. We had to stop at Walmart on the way here to get some sweatshirts. It’s very cold," Merrill said.

Space heater safety reminders

As space heaters come out of storage, fire officials are reminding residents to use them safely. Always place heaters on a level, non-flammable surface at least three feet away from furniture, curtains, and bedding.

Plug them directly into a wall outlet, never into an extension cord or power strip.

Turn them off before going to bed or leaving the room.

Exposed pipes and water heaters

"We call it ‘water heater season’ because the cold water coming into the hot tanks kind of shocks the system. So this is our busiest time of the year," John Monks, owner of JJM Plumbing, told FOX 13. "Probably from mid-November all the way until about maybe the end of February, beginning of March, we are just bombarded with water heaters."

Routine water heater maintenance includes flushing out sediment in the tank on a yearly basis, Monks recommends.

Homeowners should also keep an eye on their above-ground plumbing systems.

"The best thing to do is to insulate. You can purchase pipe insulation from places like Home Depot, Lowe's, Ace Hardware. Get some insulation for any exposed pipes that are outside," Monks said.

Cold weather shelters open

At Hyde Park United Methodist Church, one of Hillsborough County’s largest and longest-running cold-weather shelters, people began lining up as early as 3 p.m. Doors opened at 6 p.m.

The church can accommodate up to 80 individuals, transforming its worship space into rows of mats and temporary sleeping areas. It serves as an individual-only shelter and opens anytime temperatures fall below 40 degrees.

Volunteers say guests actively participate in setup and cleanup, creating a collaborative environment.

"We provide a safe place to rest well, where people don’t have to worry about someone stealing their belongings or fear for their personal safety," said volunteer Vicki Walker.

County officials estimate roughly 800 people in Hillsborough were without homes Monday night. Felicia Crosby-Rucker, Hillsborough County’s director of homeless and community services, says the rising cost of living continues to drive the need for emergency shelter.

"We’re seeing a lot of people challenged economically, not making enough to earn a living wage," she said.

Across Hillsborough, shelters are offering warm spaces with a meal for 300 individuals and 100 families. Family rooms at Metropolitan Ministries are already at capacity, and the county is exploring options to expand hotel rooms for families with young children.

No ID is required to enter any county cold-weather shelter. Officials say shelters will reopen again Tuesday night as the cold spell continues.

Here's a list of Bay Area cold weather shelters:

Pinellas County shelters (6:00 p.m. – 6:00 a.m.):

Tarpon Springs: Boys & Girls Club of the Suncoast — 111 W. Lime St. (PSTA Route 19)

Clearwater: First United Methodist Church — 411 Turner St. (PSTA Route 52A)

Pinellas Park: First United Methodist Church — 9025 49th St N. (PSTA Route 49)

St. Petersburg: Unitarian Universalist Church — 100 Mirror Lake Dr. N. (PSTA Routes 9, 20, 24, SunRunner)

Hillsborough County shelters are taking guests in from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. at the following locations in Tampa, Brandond and Plant City.

Church of God of Prophecy Hyde Park — 107 S. Oregon Ave. in Tampa

Hyde Park United Methodist Church — 500 W Platt St. in Tampa

Amazing Love Ministries — 3304 E Columbus Dr. in Tampa

The Portico — 1001 N Florida Ave. in Tampa

Tampa Bay Mission of Hope — 110 Parsons Blvd. in Brandon

Greater New Hope Church Anointed Ministries — 2104 Mud Lake Rd. in Plant City.

Citrus County: Nature Coast Church — 5113 S Suncoast Blvd, Homosassa (352-234-3099)

Polk County: Talbot House Ministries — 814 Kentucky Ave, Lakeland (863-687-8475)

Pasco County: Shady Hills Mission Chapel — 15925 Greenglen Lane, Spring Hill (727-856-2948) — Opens at 6 p.m. and closes at 10 a.m.

Impact on attractions:

The cold snap prompted some Central Florida water parks to temporarily close. Universal’s Volcano Bay and SeaWorld’s Aquatica shut down Monday, while Disney’s Typhoon Lagoon stayed open but announced it would close Tuesday due to continued low temperatures.

Here in Tampa, Busch Gardens is preparing to open Christmas Town this weekend. While the weather is expected to warm up slightly, the cool air should add to the park’s holiday atmosphere.