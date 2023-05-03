Fire damages Coastal Christian Church in Dunedin

article

A Dunedin church will hold Sunday services in the parking lot after a three-alarm fire tore through the building early Wednesday morning.

Firefighters were called to Coastal Christian Church shortly before 3 a.m. for reports of a structure fire.

The first ones at the scene said the fire began in a dumpster and the flames went up into the eves of the church sanctuary, which suffered severe damage.

The church preschool was also damaged and does not have power. The pastor of the church says preschool activities will be held at its other location on Wednesday.

READ: Dunedin reaps benefits as it becomes prime spot to film movies

The thrift shop will be closed for several days and Sunday services will be held in the parking lot.

It took firefighters approximately 90 minutes to put out the flames.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, but firefighters do not believe it was arson.

Nobody was injured in the fire.