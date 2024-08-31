Fire destroys Brandon home
BRANDON, Fla. - Investigators in Hillsborough County are working to figure out what caused a fire at a home in Brandon on Saturday.
Firefighters responded just before 1:30 p.m. off Bridlewood Way, near the intersection of Lumsden Rd. and Providence Rd.
Courtesy: Hillsborough County Fire Rescue
Crews encountered heavy flames and smoke coming from the home, but were able to contain the fire within 20 minutes, HCFR said.
There are no reports of injuries.
