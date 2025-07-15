Expand / Collapse search

Fire possibly caused by lightning displaces 12 from Tarpon Springs apartment complex

Published  July 15, 2025 5:59am EDT
Pinellas County
A fire that displaced 12 people from a Tarpon Springs apartment complex on Monday night is just the latest fire that could have been caused by lightning.

The Brief

    • A fire possibly caused by lightning displaced 12 people in Tarpon Springs on Monday night, according to officials.
    • Authorities say two firefighters were treated at the scene for heat exhaustion. No other injuries were reported.
    • The fire remains under investigation.

TARPON SPRINGS, Fla. - A dozen people were forced out of their homes Monday night after crews battled a fire that Tarpon Springs investigators say may have been caused by lightning.

What we know:

According to Tarpon Springs Fire Rescue, firefighters responded around 8:30 p.m. to an apartment complex in the 100 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Dr. East.

Two firefighters were treated at the scene for heat exhaustion, according to officials. No other injuries were reported.

Courtesy: Michael Callanan.

Courtesy: Michael Callanan.

Fire officials say 12 people were displaced, and are receiving assistance from the American Red Cross.

Authorities say the preliminary investigation suggests a lightning strike during severe weather may have caused the fire.

What's next:

The fire remains under investigation.

The Source: This story was written with information from Tarpon Springs Fire Rescue.

