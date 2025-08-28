Fire severely damages Brandon home

The Brief Crews battled a large house fire in Hillsborough County early Thursday. Flames spread through a home in the 1000 block of N. Parsons Ave., according to Hillsborough County Fire Rescue. No injuries were reported.



Hillsborough County firefighters battled an early morning fire that caused serious damage to a home in Brandon early Thursday, according to fire officials.

What we know:

Hillsborough County Fire Rescue says dispatchers received multiple 911 calls around 3:15 a.m. on Thursday about a house fire in the 1000 block of N. Parsons Ave.

Crews found heavy flames inside the home and eventually had to get out because of concerns that the roof could collapse, according to HCFR.

Courtesy: Hillsborough County Fire Rescue.

Officials say firefighters contained the flames after about an hour and no injuries were reported.

What we don't know:

The cause of the fire is under investigation.