Fire sparks at Hyde Park nightclub

The Brief A fire sparked at the Hyde Park Cafe, which is a nightclub along West Platt Street. First responders closed down parts of West Platt Street as they responded to the fire. No injuries were reported by fire officials.



A fire sparked inside the Hyde Park Cafe (HPC), which is a nightclub along West Platt Street, Wednesday afternoon.

What we know:

Tampa Fire Rescue said firefighters responded to the fire at the nightclub, which is in the 1800 block of West Platt Street. Once they arrived at the scene, crews said they found heavy smoke coming from the roof.

Courtesy: Tampa Fire Rescue.

They began working to extinguish the fire, using several hose lines. Firefighters said they also used an aerial ladder truck to access the roof of the building.

The fire was brought under control within 25 minutes of first responders getting on scene, according to officials.

No one was inside the building when it caught fire, and crews said no one was injured.

Officials closed off all lanes of West Platt Street from South Melville Avenue to South Rome Avenue while crews worked at the scene. Traffic was delayed in the area for about an hour and a half during rush hour.

What we don't know:

TFR said the Tampa Fire Marshal is investigating the cause of the fire.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Courtesy: Tampa Fire Rescue.

The Source: The information in this story was released by Tampa Fire Rescue.

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 13 TAMPA: