Fire sparks inside multiple units at St. Pete storage building: First responders

article

Multiple units caught on fire at a St. Petersburg storage building near 22nd Avenue North and 25th Street North, according to first responders.

Firefighters with St. Pete Fire Rescue are working to extinguish the two-alarm fire at the CubeSmart Self Storage facility.

A view from SkyFOX showed plumes of smoke coming from the facility as crews continue to work at the scene.

Firefighters did say no injuries have been reported.

The St. Pete Police Department said that all west and eastbound lanes on 22nd Avenue North are blocked between 28th Street and 22nd Street North. Drivers are being asked to avoid the area.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.