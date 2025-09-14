Firefighter directing traffic struck by SUV on I-75: FHP

The Brief A firefighter directing traffic was struck by an SUV on I-75 early on Sunday morning, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The 51-year-old man was helping direct traffic in the southbound lanes after an unrelated crash at mile marker 116 when the driver of an SUV veered onto the shoulder to avoid upcoming traffic. The front of the SUV struck the firefighter and he sustained critical injuries.



A firefighter who was directing traffic on I-75 was hospitalized after being hit by an SUV early on Sunday morning, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

What we know:

The victim, a 51-year-old man, was helping direct traffic in the southbound lanes after an unrelated crash at mile marker 116 when the driver of an SUV veered onto the shoulder to avoid upcoming traffic.

The front of the SUV, driven by a 58-year-old woman from Naples, struck the firefighter, and he sustained critical injuries before being taken to a nearby hospital.

FHP is investigating the crash.

READ: Florida man with knife threatens people at Spring Hill gas station: HCSO

What we don't know:

Names of the driver and the firefighter have not been released.

CLICK HERE:>>> Follow FOX 13 on YouTube

The Source: Information for this story was provided by the Florida Highway Patrol.



