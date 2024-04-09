Firefighter injured while battling fire in Winter Haven

article

A Polk County firefighter is being treated for injuries suffered while battling a fire at a home in Winter Haven, according to Fire Rescue.

Investigators say crews from multiple agencies responded to flames fully engulfing a vacant home off Oak Hill Place shortly before 6 p.m. Tuesday. It took nearly 90 minutes to get the fire under control.

Fire Rescue says a firefighter went to a local medical facility, but the nature and extent of the injuries was not made clear.

No other injuries have been reported.

SIGN UP: Click here to sign up for the FOX 13 daily newsletter