Firefighters battle flames at St. Pete restaurant

A large fire broke out at a St. Petersburg restaurant Friday morning.

Firefighters responded to 2176 Tyrone Boulevard North, where Tsunami Japanese Steakhouse is located. They said no victims were found during a search in the building.

According to St. Pete Fire Rescue, crews were unable to access certain parts of the building where flames were located. Crews exited the building as a safety precaution.

"As of now we have multiple sources of water from all sides of the building," according to a statement from the agency.

The view from SkyFOX shows smoke and flames coming through the roof.

