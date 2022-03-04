Firefighters battle flames at St. Pete restaurant
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - A large fire broke out at a St. Petersburg restaurant Friday morning.
Firefighters responded to 2176 Tyrone Boulevard North, where Tsunami Japanese Steakhouse is located. They said no victims were found during a search in the building.
According to St. Pete Fire Rescue, crews were unable to access certain parts of the building where flames were located. Crews exited the building as a safety precaution.
"As of now we have multiple sources of water from all sides of the building," according to a statement from the agency.
The view from SkyFOX shows smoke and flames coming through the roof.
This story is developing. Check back for updates.
