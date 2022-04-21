Firefighters battle heavy smoke at medical cannabis dispensary in Clearwater

article

Firefighters knocked back flames coming out of a medical marijuana dispensary in Clearwater Thursday.

Clearwater Fire and Rescue posted a photo on Twitter showing thick smoke coming from MÜV Medical Cannabis, located at 29901 Highway US 19.

The business is withing a small shopping complex. It was not clear if any of the attached businesses were impacted.

No injuries had been reported.

Northbound lanes of the highway were closed between 297th Ave. N and 298th Ave. N. Crews ask drivers to avoid the area.