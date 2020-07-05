Expand / Collapse search

Firefighters: Fireworks cause three house fires in Clearwater

Clearwater
Courtesy: Clearwater Fire Rescue

CLEARWATER, Fla. - Fireworks are to blame for three house fires in Clearwater Saturday night and early Sunday morning, according to Clearwater Fire Rescue.

Firefighters said one fire started on a roof.

Courtesy: Clearwater Fire Rescue

The other two fires started when someone put fireworks that were not properly extinguished inside a garbage can.

The garbage can began to burn and caught the adjacent house on fire, according to CFR. 