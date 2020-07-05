Firefighters: Fireworks cause three house fires in Clearwater
CLEARWATER, Fla. - Fireworks are to blame for three house fires in Clearwater Saturday night and early Sunday morning, according to Clearwater Fire Rescue.
Firefighters said one fire started on a roof.
Courtesy: Clearwater Fire Rescue
The other two fires started when someone put fireworks that were not properly extinguished inside a garbage can.
The garbage can began to burn and caught the adjacent house on fire, according to CFR.