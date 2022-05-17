Firefighters respond to massive fire at Tampa apartment building

Firefighters are responding to a fire at an apartment building on 22nd Street and Lake Avenue in Tampa.

Tampa Fire Rescue said no injuries have been reported. Flames and smoke were seen coming from the roof of the building as firefighters on scene work to get it under control.

Courtesy of Tampa Fire Rescue.

The fire is at a building with apartments and a commercial business in the area, according to Tampa fire officials.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

