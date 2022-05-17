Expand / Collapse search

Firefighters respond to massive fire at Tampa apartment building

By FOX 13 News staff
Published 
Updated 6:22PM
Tampa
FOX 13 News

Tampa apartment building erupts in flames

Tampa Fire Rescue said no injuries have been reported. Flames were seen coming from the roof of the building as firefighters on scene work to get it under control.

TAMPA, Fla. - Firefighters are responding to a fire at an apartment building on 22nd Street and Lake Avenue in Tampa

Tampa Fire Rescue said no injuries have been reported. Flames and smoke were seen coming from the roof of the building as firefighters on scene work to get it under control. 

Courtesy of Tampa Fire Rescue. 

The fire is at a building with apartments and a commercial business in the area, according to Tampa fire officials. 

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 


 