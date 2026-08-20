Firefighters battle massive apartment fire in Wesley Chapel: PCFR
WESLEY CHAPEL, Fla. - Pasco County firefighters are battling a three-alarm apartment fire on Jermyn Loop in Wesley Chapel.
Fire crews respond in Wesley Chapel
What we know:
Pasco County Fire Rescue crews are on the scene of an apartment fire in the 3900 block of Jermyn Loop.
Courtesy: Pasco County Fire Rescue
Emergency responders elevated the incident to a three-alarm fire as firefighters actively worked to contain the flames.
What we don't know:
Officials have not yet confirmed if anyone was injured or if any people were inside the building when the fire broke out.
Authorities have also not released details on what caused the fire, and officials continue to ask people to avoid the area.
Courtesy: Pasco County Fire Rescue
The Source: The information in this story was gathered from Pasco County Fire Rescue, which reported the incident details on social media.