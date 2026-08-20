Firefighters battle massive apartment fire in Wesley Chapel: PCFR

The Brief Pasco County Fire Rescue is actively fighting an apartment fire in Wesley Chapel. Emergency crews are working at the scene in the 3900 block of Jermyn Loop. First responders are asking drivers and residents to avoid the immediate area while crews respond.



Pasco County firefighters are battling a three-alarm apartment fire on Jermyn Loop in Wesley Chapel.

Fire crews respond in Wesley Chapel

What we know:

Pasco County Fire Rescue crews are on the scene of an apartment fire in the 3900 block of Jermyn Loop.

Courtesy: Pasco County Fire Rescue

Emergency responders elevated the incident to a three-alarm fire as firefighters actively worked to contain the flames.

What we don't know:

Officials have not yet confirmed if anyone was injured or if any people were inside the building when the fire broke out.

Authorities have also not released details on what caused the fire, and officials continue to ask people to avoid the area.

Courtesy: Pasco County Fire Rescue