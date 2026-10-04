Bay Area food banks: Demand surges as donations fall

The Brief Bay Area food banks say more families are turning to them for help as grocery costs remain high. Some organizations are also seeing donations decline, making it harder to keep up with demand. New SNAP work requirements took effect Thursday, and local food banks say it is too soon to know whether more people will seek their help.



Bay Area food banks are sounding the alarm as more families seek help putting food on the table, while some organizations report declining donations.

The increased need comes as new SNAP requirements take effect and the holiday season approaches.

Food bank inventory drops

The backstory:

Hope Villages of America in Clearwater typically serves between 125 and 150 families a day.

Senator Nick DiCeglie said the organization is struggling to keep its shelves stocked.

"Our shelves are getting really low, our bins are nearly empty," DiCeglie said.

Clearwater Mayor Bruce Rector visited the nonprofit Thursday and encouraged people to donate and support families who are struggling to afford food.

Metro Ministries said corporate donations have remained steady, but donations from individuals have declined.

The organization is also seeing 38% more elderly residents seeking help. Metro Ministries said many of those seniors live on fixed incomes that are not keeping up with inflation.

SNAP changes

Dig deeper:

New SNAP requirements took effect Thursday.

Under the changes outlined by the Trump administration, benefits increased by about $8 for a one-person household and $29 for a family of four.

At the same time, work requirements were expanded to apply to adults ages 18 to 64, up from the previous age limit of 54.

That means some people could lose SNAP benefits.

Local food banks say it is still too early to know whether the changes will lead to more people seeking help from food pantries.

Community food drives begin

What you can do:

Both organizations say donations are especially important as the holiday season approaches.

Metro Ministries is preparing for its holiday tents, which serve about 30,000 families during Thanksgiving and Christmas.

The non-profit is seeking items including:

Bagged or boxed stuffing

Canned Fruit

Soup

Bags of rice

Cranberry sauce

Boxed or canned potatoes

Mac and cheese

Dessert mixes

Hope Villages of America is seeking non-perishable food items and volunteers.

It hosts food distributions Monday through Friday from 12:30 to 3:30 p.m. at its warehouse.

Federal SNAP updates

What's next:

The local organizations are continuing to monitor whether the new SNAP requirements lead to an increase in demand for food assistance.