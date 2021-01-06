Firestone Grand Prix in St. Pete rescheduled for April 2021

For the second year in a row, the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg has been rescheduled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Due to the rising cases of the coronavirus locally, city and INDYCAR officials announced it will move from its original March 5-7 dates to April 23-25. However, that could change as the pandemic continues.

"[It] will be subject to the guidance and mandates of national, state and local authorities regarding public gatherings as the conditions evolve with the ongoing pandemic," according to a news release. "The health and safety of all associated with this event will remain the priority of the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg."

The Grand Prix is usually the first of the season and typically held in March. Last year, when the pandemic started, the event was postponed and ended up being the INDYCAR season finale in October.

In years past, the Grand Prix attracted more than 100,000 people. However, last year, masks and social distancing was required, and only about 20,000 spectators were allowed per day.

City officials and race organizers have not announced a capacity limit but said additional information on the event will be provided in the "coming days" and shared on the Grand Prix’s website.

