Firestone Grand Prix 2024: City honored, Jon Bon Jovi rides in 'fastest seat in sports'

Moments before the NTT Indycar Series kicked off their official season at the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg on Sunday, Mayor Ken Welch and his predecessors served as the official grand marshals.

Together, they took center stage next to race co-owners Kevin Savoree and Kim Green, for an opening ceremony meant to give thanks to the city that's embraced the race for 20 years now.

Savoree told FOX 13 its been the perfect example of a public-private partnership.

"That's what's made this all possible," Savoree said. "The city resources that are behind it, it's just a special place to business."

It's also a special place to visit, for hundreds of thousands of fans who love to watch races under the palm trees and see downtown St. Pete transform into a turbulent track.

"We go to several races a year, but this is one we always target as a must-do," said David Fox, who traveled from Indianapolis for a vacation and the Grand Prix. "We spend a couple of weeks at the beach and then come to the track, you can't beat it."

It’s an impact felt by local businesses across the Bay Area.

"Just this past year through a partnership with Visit St. Pete-Clearwater, a report came back with $61 million of economic impact, so you think about that on an annual basis that's a big number, " shared Savoree.

Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Jon Bon Jovi took a ride in the "fastest seat in sports" with four-time Indianapolis 500 winner Helio Castroneves.

Savaree said rock star Brett Michaels is now the highest sold concert in Grand Prix history.

