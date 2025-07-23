First AI-powered robotic massage in Tampa offers unique experience

The Brief The Aescape Robotic Massage at Health + Glow in Tampa is powered by AI. The massage experience is customizable and safe, according to Dr. Swapna Kallikadan. The robotic arms mimic a human touch.



Would you let a robot give you a massage?

The backstory:

Health + Glow in Tampa is now offering the Aescape Robotic Massage. It's the first AI-powered massage in the Tampa Bay Area.

"We wanted to bring massage therapy into Health + Glow. And while we were looking for it, we stumbled on an AI-powered massage," shared Dr. Swapna Kallikadan, founder of Health + Glow.

Dig deeper:

The massage offers customers an experience tailored just for them.

A fitted suit provided by Aescape must be worn during the massage so the robotic arms and air points glide over the body without any hindrances.

The technology is advanced. It scans the body with 1.1 million data points from cameras above the massage table. Customers can also adjust the tension or strength of the massage.

What they're saying:

"It's very, very similar to getting a massage with human touch. One interesting fact is also that the air points are heated so it doesn't feel cold," explained Kallikadan.

The technology is safe, according to Kallikadan.

"It's very intuitive. It sees your body. It scans your body. When you move a little and get off the bed, it stops immediately and the arms go back into the safety position. And you can always call us," she said.

Anyone interested in booking a robotic massage can use the Asescape app. Kallikadan says a 15-minute massage costs around $40 and a 30-minute massage is $75.

