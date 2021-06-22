First Lady Jill Biden to join Tampa Bay Lightning for ‘Shots on Ice’ COVID vaccine event on Thursday

article

While the Bolts have been in playoff mode, they have also been offering COVID-19 vaccinations during the postseason from Amalie Arena. On Thursday, they will be joined by First Lady Dr. Jill Biden for their "Shots on Ice" vaccination event.

On Monday, the White House and Tampa Bay Lightning announced the event will take place the day after Game 6 from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. AdventHealth officials, who are teaming up with the Lightning, said it will also be a Bolts appreciation event where fans will be welcomed to receive vaccinations, take shots on net from the ice, take photos with ThunderBug and the Zamboni, and receive Lightning swag. There will also be an opportunity to win prizes, such as game tickets.

The event is open to the public, but capacity is limited. Fans must register for a free ticket at tampabaylightning.com/togethertampabay. Tickets will be provided on a first-come, first-served basis.

Depending on the availability of the vaccine shots, day-of walkup guests won't be turned away, according to the Vinik Sports Group.

Dr. Biden is expected to arrive in Tampa at 4:15 p.m. By 5 p.m., she is scheduled to join the Lightning at Amalie Arena.

Before her Tampa visit, the First Lady will make a stop in Kissimmee to visit a drive-through vaccination site.

According to the White House, the purpose is to encourage those in Central Florida and Tampa Bay to get vaccinated.