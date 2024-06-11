Expand / Collapse search

First tropical disturbance of 2024 season being tracked by National Hurricane Center

By FOX 13 News Staff
Published  June 11, 2024 4:02pm EDT
Gulf of Mexico disturbance brings rain to Florida

FOX 13 Meteorologist Jim Weber is keeping an eye on a disturbance in the Gulf of Mexico that is expected to bring rain to the Florida this week. Weber says the disturbance is not expected to develop before it crosses the Sunshine State but after it makes its way into the Atlantic, conditions may be more favorable that it slowly develops. The National Hurricane Center has tagged it as Invest 90 and will continue to watch it over the next couple of days. Weber says if it does develop, it will be minimal and slow to happen.

TAMPA, Fla. - The National Hurricane Center says a disturbance in the Gulf of Mexico is why heavy rain will continue to cover the state over the next few days.

According to the NHC, a large area of disorganized showers and thunderstorms is being produced by a broad area of low pressure.

The NHC has tagged the disturbance as Invest 90. According to FOX 13 Meteorologist Jim Weber, it's going to bring plenty of rain to the Bay Area this week.

On Tuesday, Tampa International Airport reported a significant number of delays because of the rainy weather.

As of 3 p.m., out of a total of 467 flights, there were 106 delays and two cancelations, according to the airport.

Weber does not expect much development before it crosses Florida, since environmental conditions are expected to be unfavorable. However, some slow development is possible when Invest 90 is offshore the coast of the Carolinas.

The formation chance through the next seven days is only 20%, according to the NHC.

