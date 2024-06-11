Tampa weather: Relief from heat as heavy rain moves across Florida

Widespread rain will cover much of Florida over the next few days.

FOX 13 Meteorologist Valerie Mills says on and off tropical downpours and some storms are expected this week.

According to the National Hurricane Center, a trough of low pressure over the eastern Gulf of Mexico is producing a large area of disorganized showers and thunderstorms that is moving across Florida.

"Not a very big severe threat for us. So, it's really more of these heavy rains and these beneficial, much needed rains, and especially for the kind of half of the state that really needs it, as we take a look at the big picture," explained Mills.

The Tampa area is getting the first hit of tropical moisture that will lead to downpours on Tuesday.

Temperatures will be limited to the low and mid-80s because of the clouds and rainy conditions.

"More of this tropical moisture is going to feed in for several days will kind of be stuck in this pattern here with the stalled front really helping to just continue to pump in all of that moisture," said Mills.

FOX Forecast Center reports that the highest rain totals across the state will happen between Wednesday and Friday.

Flooding could be a concern in the coming days as rain ramps up. About three to six inches of rain is expected to soak the Bay Area throughout the week, according to Mills.

Mills says wind shear in the Gulf of Mexico will prevent tropical concerns.

FOX Weather contributed to this story.

SIGN UP: Click here to sign up for the FOX 13 daily newsletter