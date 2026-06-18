Five Pinellas County waterways to get $29 million in hurricane repairs

The Brief Pinellas County officials greenlit a $29 million federal grant to repair severe erosion across five vital waterways damaged by Hurricane Milton. The federal funding completely covers construction and oversight costs to protect local infrastructure and prevent severe upstream flooding. Crews must secure necessary environmental permits before heavy machinery can begin stabilizing the damaged creek banks.



Pinellas County leaders approved a $29 million federal grant this week to rebuild and stabilize five storm-damaged waterways following severe erosion from Hurricane Milton.

Storm repair funding

What we know:

Pinellas County commissioners approved a $29 million grant on Tuesday from the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Natural Resources Conservation Service to recover from Hurricane Milton's destruction. The Emergency Watershed Protection Program funding completely pays for construction and oversight services to repair Joe’s Creek, Curlew Creek, Jerry Branch, Bee Branch and Channel R.

Officials said the massive influx of water from the storm caused severe erosion and bank damage that threatens nearby infrastructure, homes and businesses. Sediment and debris have also clogged the channels, which increase the risk of upstream flooding if left unaddressed.

The county holds easement rights to complete the repairs but cannot touch private property. Public Works Director Kelli Hammer-Levy said it took a long time to secure the funding after applying in November 2024 but called it a great benefit to the area.

"Where erosion or vegetation destroyed the bank, where we had slumping, we had to basically go out there with NRCS staff, and they walked the channels, identifying each location and the scope of the work necessary to do those repairs," said Hammer-Levy.

Construction timeline gaps

What we don't know:

Officials have not yet confirmed exactly when construction crews will begin work on the waterways. The county must still secure the necessary regulatory permits before any stabilization work can physically start on the banks. County officials said the agreement term ends on June 1, 2028.