Flinging fast food creates legal drama for St. Pete man

The Brief Chucking a cheeseburger lands a man in hot water with the authorities. A former employee's dispute with management leads to a simple assault. The suspect told law enforcement that he'd do it again to the despair of foodies everywhere.



Perhaps Jordan Cotto had a real beef with the victim, but his choice to launch his lunch created some legal trouble for him.

Dealing with that fallout of his actions will be no Cheeseburger in Paradise for the Illinois man as he got charged with a misdemeanor.

Courtesy: Pinellas County Jail

What we know:

According to the arrest report, Jordan Cotto worked at the Atlantis Gentleman’s club at one point. On Saturday, he went there to confront management.

As he got into an argument with Stephan Hicks, Cotto retrieved a cheeseburger from his vehicle and threw it at Hicks, striking him in the left shoulder.

OTHER NEWS: Florida mother accused of forcing 11-year-old daughter to perform sex acts on video could face death penalty

Was it a slider? We’re not sure, but the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office had been called about the argument, and when Deputy Demitri Ahart arrived, he interviewed both Hicks and Cotto.

Ahart wrote in the report that Cotto admitted that he threw the cheeseburger and that he would do it again.

What's next:

Cotto was charged with simple battery, a misdemeanor. He was released on his own recognizance and ordered to stay away from Hicks with no direct or indirect contact.