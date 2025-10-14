Florida mom arrested on child porn, capital sexual battery charges

Press play above to watch press conference live. It is expected to begin at 11 a.m.

A Florida mother is facing charges related to child pornography and capital sexual battery.

According to the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office, the local mother has been arrested with more than 40 charges related to child pornography, including four counts of capital sexual battery.

Few details have been released, but the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office will be holding a press conference at 11 a.m. to provide more information.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.