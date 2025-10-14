Expand / Collapse search

Florida mom arrested on child porn, capital sexual battery charges

Published  October 14, 2025 9:13am EDT
Pinellas County
      • A Florida mother is facing charges related to child pornography and capital sexual battery. 
      • According to the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office, the local mother has been arrested with more than 40 charges related to child pornography, including four counts of capital sexual battery. 
      • Few details have been released, but the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office will be holding a press conference at 11 a.m. to provide more information. 

    LARGO, Fla. - A Florida mother is facing charges related to child pornography and capital sexual battery. 

    According to the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office, the local mother has been arrested with more than 40 charges related to child pornography, including four counts of capital sexual battery. 

    Few details have been released, but the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office will be holding a press conference at 11 a.m. to provide more information. 

