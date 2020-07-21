Floating cinema equipped with social distancing boats coming to Orlando

article

Who says you can't have fun while social distancing? Floating Cinema is coming to Orlando and it is social distancing friendly!

Grab your own boat with a few mates and enjoy a movie whilst bobbing on the water.

Beyond Cinema, an Australian production company, said the Orlando run for Floating Boat Cinema is scheduled for Sep 9-13, although the exact location has not yet been announced.

The cinema will be made up of 12 to 24 mini boats, which hold up to eight people per boat.

The deal includes free popcorn for all attendees with the option to purchase additional movie snacks and drinks prior to setting sail.

Tickets will require you to purchase the whole boat to ensure that groups will be seated with friends and family only, and to allow for social distancing on and between boats.

Movies are set to be a mix of golden oldies and new releases but will be announced when tickets go on sale in the near future. Pandemic aside, past events Beyond Cinema has hosted include themed parties such as "The Great Gatsby," "Mad Hatters Tea Party" and "The Titanic."

People can pre-register to find out when tickets go on sale by clicking here.

So far, 16 U.S. cities have been listed by Beyond Cinema with corresponding dates in late summer and fall, including Los Angeles, Denver San Diego, San Francisco, St. Louis, Houston, Chicago, Miami, Orlando, New York, Pittsburgh, Austin, Cleveland, Philadelphia, Columbus and Cincinnati. The company also has three Canadian cities listed, including Vancouver, Toronto and Calgary.