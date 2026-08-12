Flock camera vandalism: Surveillance devices damaged in St. Petersburg, Sarasota

The Brief Flock cameras in St. Petersburg and Sarasota were vandalized over the weekend. The St. Pete license plate reader was spray-painted gold, while the Sarasota camera and solar panel were smashed. A cybersecurity expert believes the alleged misuse of Flock technology raises concerns about oversight.



Flock cameras in St. Petersburg and Sarasota were damaged over the weekend, leaving both devices offline.

Tampa Bay police investigation

What we know:

A Flock automated license plate reader camera overlooking the Snell Isle Bridge in St. Pete was vandalized with gold spray paint. St. Pete Police Chief Anthony Holloway says the cameras are not intended to monitor people.

"A lot of people are going to still think that we're out there monitoring people," he said. "We're not monitoring people, we're monitoring incidents that we can use this for."

Ashley Limardo, the public information specialist for the St. Petersburg Police Department, told FOX 13 Flock is responsible for repairing the damaged device in St. Petersburg.

Law enforcement surveillance concerns

What they're saying:

"We want to remind our citizens that technology like Flock cameras is one of many tools that help law enforcement protect our communities," she said. "When used responsibly and with appropriate safeguards, it can provide critical information that help solve crimes."

Holloway says officers want to use available technology to improve public safety.

"We want to use this so we can continue to make our city safer," he said. "We want to make sure that when you call in, and you tell a crime has occurred, that we use every tool in our toolbox."

Every Saturday, Carl Gunn protests flock cameras across St. Pete. The 77-year-old is concerned about how widespread the surveillance cameras have become.

"They're all over here, there’s more going up Central Avenue," he said. "Somebody is watching, and they're watching all of us."

Sarasota camera damage

What we don't know:

In Sarasota, a flock camera was damaged on South Tuttle Avenue, just north of Hibiscus Street. Police discovered the damage on August 10 after the device had been offline since August 7.

"The solar panel and camera were damaged and officers do not know how it happened," Genevieve Judge, the public information officer for the Sarasota Police Department, said. "The incident is being investigated as a crime and there are currently no suspects."

Police camera statistics

By the numbers:

Sarasota police say this is the first Flock device damaged in the city, which has 57 cameras.

The concerns extend beyond vandalism. Haines City police officer Christopher Goodson was arrested this week, accused of using Flock 717 times to track his estranged wife’s vehicle.

Surveillance oversight debate

The other side:

Harry Maugans, the founder and CEO of cybersecurity company Privacy Bee, says alleged misuse raises concerns about overall oversight.

"When you have overreach, where an officer is using it for personal gain, I believe for everyone we catch, there's going to be dozens that get away with it," Maugans said.

He says people concerned about Flock surveillance should take those concerns to elected leaders instead of vandalizing cameras.

"The solution is to ask questions and demand answers from the people signing these $700,000 five-year contracts with Flock," he concluded.

Data retention rules

Why you should care:

St. Petersburg police say Flock stores images and data for 30 days before the information is deleted.