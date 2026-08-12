68 drivers caught speeding in Bradenton school zones on first day

The Brief Bradenton police caught 68 speeding drivers in school zones on the first day of school, up from 50 last year. Three local schools accounted for 40 of the first-day speeding violations caught by enforcement cameras. Bradenton is adding new speed cameras along Manatee Avenue East at Manatee Elementary School.



Bradenton police caught 68 drivers speeding through school zones on the first day of school, marking an increase in traffic violations compared to last year.

Bradenton school zone speeding

What we know:

Bradenton police caught 68 speeding drivers in school zones on the first day of school on August 10, compared to 50 drivers on day one last year. Police shared video footage of previous violators caught on speed cameras traveling more than 25 mph over the posted speed limit.

Three elementary schools accounted for 40 of the total violations: Sea Breeze Elementary, Rogers Bullock Elementary, and Ballard Elementary. The department is expanding enforcement by installing new speed cameras at Manatee Elementary on Manatee Avenue East, which is a state road.

"That's a bit of a raceway out there already with people racing to get home from the interstate, racing to get out to the interstate, but it's right in the middle. We've been asking FDOT for years to have that speed reduced. But it's really, we've come to find that people aren't paying attention to speed," said Bradenton Police Chief Josh Cramer.

In nearby St. Petersburg, police issued 20 speeding citations and one bus violation between the first day of school in Pinellas County on August 11 and August 12.

Florida traffic law requires all drivers to stop on two-lane roads and multi-lane paved roads with a middle lane when a school bus stops. On divided highways with a physical barrier or raised median, vehicles behind the bus must stop, while traffic on the opposite side must proceed with caution.

Tampa Bay traffic safety

What we don't know:

Police have not released specific speeds for each of the 68 drivers cited on opening day. Officials have not confirmed the exact date the new speed cameras at Manatee Elementary on Manatee Avenue East will become fully operational. Bradenton police said the community will receive a 60-day notice ahead of the new school zone cameras going online.

School zone enforcement rules

By the numbers:

68: Speeding drivers caught in Bradenton school zones on the first day of school in 2026.

50: Speeding drivers caught in Bradenton school zones on the first day of school in 2025.

40: Total violations recorded across just three elementary schools on opening day.

20: Speeding citations issued by St. Petersburg police on the first day of school.

Drivers face a $100 fine for speeding through enforcement zones in Bradenton